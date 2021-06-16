OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

OCFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

OCFT opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.43 and a beta of 0.44. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.83.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. Equities research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,093 shares during the period. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,600,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 219.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,993,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,386 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 15.0% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,458,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 189,826 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 31.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,828,000 after buying an additional 318,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

