Open Predict Token (OPT) One Day Volume Tops $235.00

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Open Predict Token coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $772,143.84 and $235.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00061729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00023704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.28 or 0.00775177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00083648 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00042306 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars.

