Oppenheimer Weighs in on Sabre Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) – Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sabre in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.52). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sabre’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

SABR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.26. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,725,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,133 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Sabre by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 15,700,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,527,000 after acquiring an additional 638,190 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,939 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 3.5% during the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 7,474,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,697,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 13.4% during the first quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP now owns 7,216,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,869,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at $79,116,000.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

