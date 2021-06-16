OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Trading Down 1%

Shares of OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.62). 77,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 382,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.63).

The stock has a market capitalization of £41.77 million and a P/E ratio of -20.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.69.

Get OptiBiotix Health alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen O’Hara bought 47,857 shares of OptiBiotix Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £25,364.21 ($33,138.50). Also, insider Stephen Hammond bought 25,000 shares of OptiBiotix Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($16,984.58).

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for OptiBiotix Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiBiotix Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.