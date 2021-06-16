Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s current price.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.96.

ORCL opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.66. The stock has a market cap of $235.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,320,000 shares of company stock worth $625,629,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 346.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

