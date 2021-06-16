Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.96.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. Oracle has a one year low of $51.32 and a one year high of $85.03. The firm has a market cap of $235.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,320,000 shares of company stock valued at $625,629,100 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,769,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 6,353.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,640,774 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $831,551,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,469,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843,802 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 109.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627,102 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4,197.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,616,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300,077 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.