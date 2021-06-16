Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $77.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.96.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.66. Oracle has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $85.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,320,000 shares of company stock valued at $625,629,100 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

