Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.940-0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65 billion-9.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.68 billion.

ORCL opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle has a 12 month low of $51.32 and a 12 month high of $85.03. The firm has a market cap of $235.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.84.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $73,128,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,491,996.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,320,000 shares of company stock worth $625,629,100 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

