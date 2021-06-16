Oracle Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 68,736 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 890% compared to the average volume of 6,943 put options.

Shares of ORCL opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $235.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.66. Oracle has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $73,128,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,491,996.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,320,000 shares of company stock worth $625,629,100. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 27,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.42.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

