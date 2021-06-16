Oracle’s (ORCL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ORCL has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.96.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.66. The firm has a market cap of $235.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle has a 12 month low of $51.32 and a 12 month high of $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,320,000 shares of company stock valued at $625,629,100. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,769,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Oracle by 6,353.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,640,774 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $831,551,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,469,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843,802 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Oracle by 109.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Oracle by 4,197.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,616,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300,077 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

