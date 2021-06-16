Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.79. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 1,801,806 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.30.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
