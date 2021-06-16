Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.79. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 1,801,806 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.30.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oragenics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Oragenics by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 101,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50,395 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Oragenics during the first quarter worth $52,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 205.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 121,992 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 161,437 shares in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

