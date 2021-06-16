Orchid Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 16th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $221.97 million and approximately $21.96 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00060397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.96 or 0.00762518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00083586 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.74 or 0.07694214 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 681,999,067 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

