Orient Walt Price Reaches $0.0672 on Major Exchanges (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last week, Orient Walt has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for about $0.0672 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $6.24 million and approximately $582,524.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00059253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00145570 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00180251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.21 or 0.00941490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,582.30 or 0.99462893 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

