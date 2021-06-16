Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 185,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,885,000 after purchasing an additional 97,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,551 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 55,234 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 344.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 236,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

OBNK opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.52. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.