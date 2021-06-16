Origin Sport Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.00 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $77,220.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00041687 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00039568 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.