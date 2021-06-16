OriginTrail (TRAC) Market Cap Hits $111.54 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. OriginTrail has a market cap of $111.54 million and $1.13 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00061034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00023069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.06 or 0.00760761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00083320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.02 or 0.07732453 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail (TRAC) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,721,587 coins. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

