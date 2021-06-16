OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $101.79

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.79 and last traded at $101.79, with a volume of 516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $2,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,091,550.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.