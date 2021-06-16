OST Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $572,170.00 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. OST has a market cap of $13.29 million and $572,170.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OST has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00060795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00023517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.47 or 0.00762695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00083411 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.73 or 0.07717719 BTC.

About OST

OST (OST) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

