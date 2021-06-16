Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.80

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Investec upgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Biomedica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

