Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.95

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.94.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

