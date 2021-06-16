Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Short Interest Update

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the May 13th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Michael Jack King purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTVE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,740. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.28. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 10.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTVE. Zacks Investment Research cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

