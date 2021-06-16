PAID Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.05 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $58.05 million and $1.60 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00059253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00145570 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00180251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $365.21 or 0.00941490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,582.30 or 0.99462893 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

