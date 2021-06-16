Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.58 Million

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. In the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for about $16.18 or 0.00041900 BTC on major exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $8.25 million and approximately $16.58 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00060795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00023517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.47 or 0.00762695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00083411 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.73 or 0.07717719 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

