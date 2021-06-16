Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Short Interest Down 21.0% in May

Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the May 13th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 561.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NOVKY traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.00. 651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176. Pao Novatek has a 52-week low of $122.00 and a 52-week high of $222.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.65.

Separately, VTB Capital upgraded Pao Novatek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

PAO NOVATEK, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, processing, marketing, and export of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It principally holds interests in reserves located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, Western Siberia. The company sells natural gas, stable gas condensate, gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas, crude oil and gas condensate refined products, naphtha, diesel fuel, methanol, and petrol.

