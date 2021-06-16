Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$14.75. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$14.53, with a volume of 414,375 shares traded.

POU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.15.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 14.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.5266811 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$86,324.00.

About Paramount Resources (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

