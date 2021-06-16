ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.31. ParkerVision shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 121,009 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

