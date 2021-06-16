ParkinGo Price Down 0.5% This Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $48,571.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0601 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,715.05 or 1.00244303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00033873 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00074563 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000878 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002528 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

