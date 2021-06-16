PAYCENT Price Reaches $0.0015 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 39.8% against the dollar. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $131,507.12 and $351.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00061664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00023567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.62 or 0.00775902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00083784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.66 or 0.07775708 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

