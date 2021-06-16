PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.16. 84,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,307,869. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.30 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

