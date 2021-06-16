PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Down 4.2%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.47. 20,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,685,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBF. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.99.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PBF Energy by 86.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $63,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

