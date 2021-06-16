PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.31

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and traded as high as $15.58. PBF Logistics shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 170,387 shares.

PBFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $966.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.46 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 97.04%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 41,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $632,189.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBFX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 62.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 280.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.