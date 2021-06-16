Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Pearson alerts:

In other Pearson news, insider Sally Johnson sold 7,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 779 ($10.18), for a total transaction of £56,126.95 ($73,330.22).

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 861.80 ($11.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.52 billion and a PE ratio of 21.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 828.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 478.90 ($6.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 909 ($11.88).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.