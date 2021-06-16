Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Short Interest Update

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the May 13th total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 331,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

PEGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie upped their target price on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,305 shares of company stock worth $1,292,733 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in Pegasystems by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

PEGA stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.84. The company had a trading volume of 450,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,550. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.64 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $90.75 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

