Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 19.10 ($0.25). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 18.70 ($0.24), with a volume of 925,717 shares traded.

PDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Pendragon in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pendragon from GBX 12 ($0.16) to GBX 18 ($0.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.96. The company has a market capitalization of £261.23 million and a PE ratio of -10.39.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

