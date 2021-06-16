pEOS (PEOS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $62.00

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. pEOS has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $62.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00145753 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00179927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.67 or 0.00952467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,690.34 or 0.99957111 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

