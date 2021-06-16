Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Up 31.0% in May

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the May 13th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 117,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 195,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 49,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPIH stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 23,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.35. Perma-Pipe International has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 6.91%.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

