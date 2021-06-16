Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,147.56 ($41.12).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get Persimmon alerts:

In related news, insider Joanna Place bought 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,933 ($38.32) per share, for a total transaction of £99,956.64 ($130,593.99).

Shares of LON PSN opened at GBX 3,091 ($40.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Persimmon has a 12 month low of GBX 1,622 ($21.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,247.74. The company has a market cap of £9.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.49.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.