Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Stock Price Down 12.6%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF)’s share price traded down 12.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. 1,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80.

Petrofac Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POFCF)

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

