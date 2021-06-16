Pets at Home Group’s (PAHGF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PAHGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock remained flat at $$6.13 during trading on Wednesday. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.64.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

