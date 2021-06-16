Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Pfizer in a report released on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

PFE opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

