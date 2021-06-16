Phantasma Energy Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $4,052.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00059087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00144587 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00178938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.25 or 0.00932777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,227.61 or 1.00180325 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

