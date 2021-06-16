Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,239,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 3.96% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $46,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,938,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after purchasing an additional 369,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,941,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,224,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $7,494,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $5,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHAT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.74. 72 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,601. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.15. On average, research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 36,518 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $1,184,643.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 14,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $560,112.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,080,843 shares in the company, valued at $41,374,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,952 shares of company stock worth $7,132,666 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

