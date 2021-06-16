Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Hits $0.0149 on Major Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $62.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,290.54 or 1.00182394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00034215 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.26 or 0.00340807 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.28 or 0.00429809 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.03 or 0.00792844 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00073481 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003253 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,188,887 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

