PHSC (LON:PHSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.73

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.73 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 22.20 ($0.29), with a volume of 449465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.31).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.06 million and a P/E ratio of -78.33.

In other news, insider Stephen A. King sold 100,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total transaction of £20,175 ($26,358.77).

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

