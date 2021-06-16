PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be bought for $3.54 or 0.00009170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $24,306.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00060441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00143904 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00180582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $366.58 or 0.00949173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,727.43 or 1.00276352 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

