Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,708 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 104.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $629,391,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 386.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 547,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,717,000 after acquiring an additional 434,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,471,215. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $334.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $237.35 and a 52 week high of $344.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

