Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.38. 30,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,775. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.98. The company has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

