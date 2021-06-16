Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,649 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its position in Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 3.0% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.00.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $547.55. 33,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,087. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $504.24. The company has a market cap of $261.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.48 and a 12-month high of $561.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

