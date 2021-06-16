Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $11.56 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

LMT stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $389.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The company has a market cap of $108.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

