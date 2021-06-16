Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,502,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after buying an additional 509,251 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.53.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,345. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $162.13 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

